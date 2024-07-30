‘Jiski jaati ka pata nahin…’: Anurag Thakur’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for advocating for a caste census despite not disclosing his own caste, leading to a strong response from Gandhi, who vowed to ensure the passage of a caste census bill despite facing insults.

The exchange highlighted the contentious nature of caste politics in India and the differing views on the necessity and implications of a caste census.

In his speech during the discussion on the Union Budget, Thakur said, “Jiski jaati ka pata nahin woh ganana ki baat karte hain (the person who does not know which cast he belongs to talks about caste census).”