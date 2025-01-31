Jitendra Chaudhury re-elected as CPI(M) Tripura unit secretary

Agartala, Jan 31 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Friday said its MLA Jitendra Chaudhury has been re-elected as the party's Tripura unit secretary and a state committee comprising 61 members has been constituted for the next three years.

Six women have been included in the state committee, a party leader said.

"Jitendra Chaudhury, the leader of opposition in the Tripura Assembly, has been re-elected as the CPI(M) state secretary unanimously at the party's 24th state conference that ended here today. A 61-member state committee has also been constituted," senior party leader Pabitra Kar told PTI.

These decisions were taken during the three-day CPI(M) state conference that commenced on January 29.

The party organised a massive rally where its veteran leader Prakash Karat and former chief minister Manik Sarkar addressed the gathering.

"I am grateful to the party for re-establishing faith in me. This is an added responsibility for me. Strengthening the party and serving the people in restoring democracy and order of the Constitution will be my priority," Chaudhury told PTI.

Earlier, the party had completed its internal conferences at the branch, local, divisional and district levels in preparation for the state conference.

The Left party has more than 4,000 branch committees, over 300 local panels, 24 divisional and eight district panels in the northeastern state. PTI PS BDC