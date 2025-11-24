Jitendra Singh announces setting up of four quantum fabrication facilities

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday announced the establishment of four Quantum Fabrication and Central Facilities worth Rs 720 crore at IIT-Bombay, IISc-Bengaluru, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Delhi under the National Quantum Mission (NQM).

Singh, during a visit to IIT-Bombay, said these cutting-edge facilities mark a decisive leap in India's journey toward technological sovereignty, positioning the nation among the select global leaders advancing next-generation quantum technologies.

Singh said the new fabrication and characterisation capabilities, spanning quantum sensing, quantum computing, and quantum materials, will serve as the foundational hardware ecosystem needed to build sovereign, secure, scalable quantum devices and systems within the country.

These facilities, he said, will be open not only to NQM investigators but also to academia, industry, start-ups, and strategic sectors across India.

"These facilities will empower India to design, fabricate and scale its own quantum technologies, ushering in an era of sovereign, secure and world-class scientific innovation," the minister said.

Singh said that IIT-Bombay and IIT-Kanpur will anchor the quantum sensing and metrology infrastructure; IISc-Bengaluru and IIT-Bombay will advance quantum computing fabrication using superconducting, photonic and spin qubits; and IIT-Delhi will host India's quantum materials and device development ecosystem.

"These capabilities will create a controlled environment for prototyping indigenous quantum devices, supporting translational research, and training the next generation of quantum hardware experts," the minister said.

Singh said that the Rs 720 crore quantum facilities will act as a springboard for India to build globally competitive quantum hardware. PTI SKU RHL