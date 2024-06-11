Jitendra Singh back at helm of science ministries

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh was back at the helm of science departments as he assumed charge of the earth sciences ministry on Tuesday, and he called for a review of pending projects, including Samudrayaan and building a new research station in Antarctica.

The doctor-turned-politician, reelected from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency for a third consecutive term, was also reappointed as the minister of state with independent charge for science and technology in the new Narendra Modi government.

Kiren Rijiju was handed over the charge of the earth sciences ministry from Singh in May last year after he was shunted out of the law ministry.

Singh also holds the charge as minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office and for atomic energy, space, and personnel and public grievances -- portfolios he has held in the last two tenures of the BJP-led NDA government.

Singh on Tuesday assumed charge of all departments under him and chaired a meeting with top officials, including Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government A K Sood and Secretaries Abhay Karnadikar (Science and Technology), Rajesh Gokhale (Biotechnology), M Ravichandran (Earth Sciences) and Rajesh Kumar Pathak (Technology Development Board).

He thanked Prime Minister Modi for his continued trust, support and encouragement.

"We must remain committed to harnessing the immense potential of earth sciences to foster sustainable development, mitigate climate risks, advance data-driven policy and decision making, safeguard our people from risks, and enhance environmental stewardship for future generations," Singh said.

The Department of Science and Technology has unveiled the 'Quantum Mission' to encourage research and development in quantum technologies at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore.

The earth sciences ministry has planned to send a manned submersible up to a depth of 6,000 metres under the sea by next year for exploration of undersea resources.

The government has also unveiled plans to built a new research station -- Maitri-II in Antarctica to replace the ageing research base Maitri. PTI SKU SKU ANB ANB