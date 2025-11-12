Jitendra Singh calls for India-Mauritius cooperation in 'Blue Economy', ocean technologies

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) India's vast experience in marine resource management and ocean-based technologies could play a pivotal role in supporting Mauritius's development goals, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Addressing a visiting group of Mauritius bureaucrats here, Singh highlighted the common stake of the two countries in 'Blue Economy'.

Singh, who is the Union Minister for personnel, space among others, called for deeper cooperation between India and Mauritius in emerging areas such as fisheries, ocean technologies, and desalination. He described these areas as "new frontiers of sustainable growth and mutual prosperity" for both maritime nations.

The minister said India and Mauritius share a unique bond rooted in history, culture, and people-to-people ties and nearly 70 percent of Mauritians trace their ancestry to India.

Cooperation between the two countries spans infrastructure, education, maritime security, and skill development, he said.

Singh said the ongoing collaboration in civil service capacity building represents a "fruitful investment in future governance," one that will help both nations cultivate transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric administrative systems.

The minister was interacting with a delegation of 17 senior officials from 14 Mauritian ministries attending the 2nd Capacity Building Programme for Senior Civil Servants.

He also spoke at length about India's success in harnessing ocean resources through initiatives like the Deep Ocean Mission.

Singh said India's expertise in desalination – turning seawater into potable water – had already transformed island territories such as Lakshadweep and could offer practical solutions for Mauritius, which faces challenges of freshwater scarcity despite being surrounded by the ocean. PTI ACB OZ OZ