Jitendra Singh calls for partnership among govt, industry, academia to achieve India's climate goals

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday called for stronger partnerships among the government, industry, academia and civil society to achieve India's climate goals.

Addressing the Times Now Global Sustainability Alliance's 6th edition of the SDG Summit 2024, Singh reaffirmed the country's commitment to balancing sustainable development with global climate change mitigation efforts.

The minister of state for science and technology said there is an urgent need for decisive action to combat climate change, a "challenge that is no longer a distant threat but an immediate reality affecting lives, economies, and the future of the planet".

According to an official statement, Singh highlighted the importance of science-based targets, which, in alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement, aim to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, with aspirations to restrict it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

He said that innovation will be central to India's strategy, whether through advancements in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture or green technologies.

The government is committed to supporting research and development to drive these innovations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the minister said.