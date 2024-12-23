Jitendra Singh calls for preservation of legacy on 'Dogra Diwas'

Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh has emphasised that drawing strength from the rich Dogra legacy, it is now time to make a significant mark on the global stage where India has already become an integral part since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a programme organised here to observe 'Dogra Diwas' commemorating the inclusion of Dogri language in the Constitution and the 'Dogra Legacy Excellence Awards 2024', Singh highlighted the rich Dogra legacy.

Even after Partition, the region produced internationally acclaimed icons such as renowned space scientist and ISRO founder Satish Dhawan, celebrated singer Malika Pukhraj, and legendary musicians Shiv Kumar Sharma and Ustad Allah Rakha, Singh said.

However, he also acknowledged that these contributions might not be widely known in certain circles.

While celebrating this legacy provides inspiration and confidence, it is equally essential to preserve it for posterity by carrying it forward.

In today’s context, this means ensuring Dogra contributions play a role in building 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the minister said.

Singh also claimed that a resurgence of Dogra pride has been observed over the past decade under the Modi government, thanks to some long-awaited decisions such as declaring a holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday, observing Jammu and Kashmir's Accession Day, and recognising Dogri as an official language.

Urging the Dogra community, especially the youth, to be part of India's growth story, Singh said India today is vastly different from what it was two decades ago. PTI AB ARI