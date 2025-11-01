Jitendra Singh chairs meeting focusing on ways to make govt messages more relatable

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday chaired a brainstorming session on 'effective government communication' with secretaries and senior officials of the ministries and departments under his charge.

The meeting focused on improving public communication strategies and adopting innovative ways to make government messages more relatable, transparent, and impactful, an official statement said.

Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, including the one as Minister of State for Personnel, said that even the most complex scientific achievements could be better appreciated by the public when explained in simple, relatable narratives.

The session also featured detailed presentations from senior officials across the government communication ecosystem, each offering insights drawn from their respective domains.

Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau, Dhirendra Ojha spoke about the growing importance of clear, credible, and timely communication in a rapidly evolving media environment.

He underlined that government communication today must go beyond press releases and official statements, focusing instead on proactive engagement, transparency, and consistency in messaging.

Ojha emphasised that credibility remains the cornerstone of effective communication, especially in an age of misinformation and fragmented media consumption.

Director General, New Media Wing, B Narayanan, highlighted how digital platforms have transformed the way citizens access and engage with government information.

He pointed out that the digital medium offers not just speed but also inclusivity, enabling messages to reach people across geographies and demographics.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Senthil Rajan, spoke on the need for a "whole-of-society" approach in communication, stressing that effective public messaging requires coordination not only among government departments but also with stakeholders such as civil society, academia, and the private sector.

He noted that partnerships with community organisations and influencers could enhance public understanding and participation in key national initiatives.

MyGov CEO Nand Kumarum shared insights on how MyGov has evolved as a two-way communication platform connecting the government and citizens.

He highlighted the success of MyGov in crowd-sourcing ideas, feedback, and creative inputs for government campaigns, thereby strengthening participatory governance.

Kumarum also discussed plans to expand MyGov's engagement through regional languages and local-level initiatives to ensure inclusivity and deeper citizen involvement.

Participating in the session were Rachna Shah, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT); V Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW); Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST); M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences; and N Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

"The brainstorming session reflected a collective commitment among departments to enhance public communication and make it an integral part of governance. By focusing on storytelling, collaboration, and digital engagement, the ministries aim to bridge the gap between policy and the people it serves," the statement said. PTI AKV AKV MPL MPL