Jitendra Singh departs for France to attend UN ocean meet

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday left for France to attend an international meeting to discuss sustainable ocean governance and concrete actions for the health of the world's oceans.

Scheduled to be held at the French city of Nice, the third edition of United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) is taking place from June 8 to 13.

Over the next four days, Singh will participate in bilateral meetings with ministers from key partner countries, deliver India's national statement at the UNOC plenary and engage in crucial policy dialogues on ocean action, an official statement said.

In addition to the formal sessions, Singh is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with representatives from France, Germany, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Chile.

These meetings are expected to strengthen India's cooperation with key global players on issues ranging from marine pollution to ocean science and financing for blue economy initiatives.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Left for #France today to lead official Indian delegation. Looking forward to representing India at the French picturesque coastal city of #Nice, in the 'United Nations Ocean Conference' #UNOC3, taking place from June 8 to 13." "India's participation in this International Meet marks a significant "futuristic" step by the Govt of India as it would reiterate Prime Minister @NarendraModi's commitment to India's global engagement on ocean sustainability and marine cooperation," he said.

The third edition of the UN Ocean Conference, co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, will focus on key themes such as restoring marine ecosystems, reducing marine pollution, promoting ocean-based scientific cooperation, and mobilizing resources for the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas, and marine resources, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 14.

The conference will feature "Ocean Action Panels" involving governments, UN bodies, researchers, industry leaders, and NGOs to forge partnerships and propose practical, scalable solutions.

During the general debate at UNOC, Singh will articulate India's stance on ocean policy, highlighting the country's initiatives in marine research, coastal resilience, and regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the statement said.

India has also sought speaking slots in critical thematic panels, including those on marine pollution and scientific cooperation.

With oceans playing a central role in climate regulation, food security, and economic development, India's engagement at UNOC aims to position the country as a constructive and solutions-oriented partner in global marine governance, an official said.