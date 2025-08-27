Jitendra Singh launches National Biofoundry Network

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday launched the country's first National Biofoundry Network, describing it as a step towards making biotechnology a driver of India's economy, environment and employment.

The minister said the National Biofoundry Network comprises six institutions to help scale up proof-of-concept developments, enhance indigenous biomanufacturing, and create employment opportunities.

"India's bioeconomy has grown from just USD10 billion in 2014 to USD165.7 billion in 2024, and we are now working towards a target of USD300 billion by 2030," Singh said, urging young Indians to actively participate in the BioE3 Challenge for Youth, which invites ideas for safe and sustainable biotechnology innovations.

Singh said the BioE3 Policy looked towards the future and was not limited to research and innovation only.

"It is also about jobs, start-ups, and sustainable development. We are putting in place a biomanufacturing ecosystem that can make a significant difference in the life of every citizen: health, agriculture, energy and environment," Singh said.

Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific advisor to the government, welcomed the emphasis of the government on biotechnology.

"Talent is an integral part of any technology. Unless you have skilled people, no technology can truly be diffused. The Department of Biotechnology, through its funding mechanisms and institutes, is building a very sizable ecosystem of skilled people, which is essential," Sood said.

At the State level, the Department of Biotechnology has initiated centre-state partnerships, including an MoU with Assam to establish a BioE3 Cell with an action plan for the state.

On the global front, India's missions in 52 countries have shared inputs on the BioE3 policy, with DBT and the Ministry of External Affairs working on follow-up actions. PTI SKU RHL