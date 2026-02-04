Jitendra Singh launches open call for proposals under RDI Fund

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The government on Wednesday invited proposals from innovators for commercialisation of technologies proven in the laboratory environment under its mega research and development funding initiative.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh formally launched the open call of the Technology Development Board (TDB), which has been selected as the second-level fund manager of the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund unveiled by the government last year.

Under the initiative, the government will fund projects at Technology Readiness Level-4 and above with the objective of strengthening India's innovation ecosystem by supporting the commercialisation of indigenous technologies through structured, long-term financing.

Singh said that while governments have traditionally encouraged philanthropy or CSR-led investments, direct government-backed financial support to private sector innovation has been limited.

"The RDI Fund seeks to bridge this gap by enabling private enterprises to scale technologies in sectors that were earlier largely confined to the public domain," he said.

The TRL scale of one to nine identifies technologies from the conceptualisation (TRL-1) to market deployment (TRL-9). TRL-4 refers to validation of technology in laboratory environment.

Singh said the RDI Fund provides long-term, affordable financing and includes equity-linked options to share risk, thereby supporting responsible commercialisation.

He said the structure has been designed to make access to capital easier for technology developers while maintaining financial discipline.

Funding support will be provided through second-level fund managers in the form of loans, equity, or hybrid instruments, depending on project requirements.

The maximum funding support will be up to 50 per cent of the total project cost, with matching contributions from companies or private investors.

Proposal evaluation will be based on scientific, technological, financial, and commercial merit, with defined timelines for evaluation and disbursement.