Jitendra Singh presents 'Sarangi' to Dogra artist mentioned in PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday presented a new "Sarangi" music instrument to Gorinath, a noted traditional Dogra artist from Udhampur who was mentioned and praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent radio broadcast of "Mann Ki Baat", according to an official statement.

While presenting the "Sarangi" instrument in Jammu, the minister said it had been decided to present a new "Sarangi" instrument to Gorinath as a Diwali gift on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.

It could not happen before due to the untimely demise of Singh's brother "done today soon after the mourning period was over", said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, is a Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

Gorinath featured in Prime Minister Modi’s 115th episode of Mann Ki Baat, as an artist captivating audiences with his century-old Sarangi, a family heirloom, and also an artist who shares ancient stories and songs that showcase the essence of Dogra heritage.

In his address, Modi praised Gorinath as an “extraordinary individual” whose devotion to his cultural roots has inspired a unique preservation of traditional art.

Singh said Prime Minister Modi’s words were a proud moment for Udhampur, highlighting how Gorinath’s tireless efforts breathe life into the region’s rich history through music.

The minister presented Gorinath with a new Sarangi as a gesture of support for the preservation of Dogra heritage and reiteration of Prime Minister Modi's consistent endeavour to awaken countrymen to the richness of India's heritage, the statement said.

For Gorinath, the Sarangi is more than an instrument; it is a vessel of his family’s history and a bridge to the past for Dogra people.

He recounts how each performance is a journey into the historical tales of the region, as the Sarangi’s notes capture the attention of all ages, keeping the Dogra heritage alive in homes and gatherings, it said.

He often travels village to village, sharing these stories and music, sometimes at family events and gatherings, and also keeping the tradition of storytelling alive, the statement said. PTI AKV AS AS