Jitendra Singh releases reprint of journalist Lala Mulk Raj Saraf's autobiography

Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday released the reprint and e-book edition of "Fifty Years as a Journalist", the autobiography of Lala Mulk Raj Saraf, described as the father of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The book has been published by the Jamna Devi Gian Devi Saraf Trust.

The programme was held at the initiative of Rachna Vinod, a veteran radio broadcaster and granddaughter of Mulk Raj Saraf.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Singh acknowledged Saraf's seminal role in introducing and institutionalising journalism in Jammu and Kashmir and shaping public discourse during a crucial phase in the region's history.

He observed that Saraf's rich legacy has been meaningfully carried forward by his children and subsequent generations, who have continued to serve society.

The minister described the book as a landmark chronicle of public life and the evolution of journalism in the region, noting that it documents not only a personal journey but also the institutional foundations of a free and responsible press.

He recalled that the launch of "Ranbir", Jammu and Kashmir's first newspaper, on June 24, 1924, marked a defining moment that helped shape informed public discourse and democratic engagement.

There were times, Singh recalled, in the early 20th century when newspaper culture was hardly known in Jammu and Kashmir. There were only a few newspapers, such as the English daily The Tribune, published from Lahore (later Chandigarh) and reached the region two days later, or the Urdu daily Milap. Saraf and his contemporaries were among the first to engage in this medium.

Singh underlined the continuing relevance of Lala Mulk Raj Saraf's values of courage, integrity and public service at a time of rapid transformation in the media landscape.

He said the autobiography offers enduring lessons for journalists and citizens alike on ethical leadership, community-centred reporting and institution-building.

Singh welcomed the reprint and digital edition as timely initiatives that would make this seminal work accessible to younger readers, researchers and media professionals, thereby extending Saraf's legacy to new generations. PTI AB RUK RUK