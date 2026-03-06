Jitendra Singh reviews operations of desalination plant at Lakshadweep's Kavaratti

Kavaratti, Mar 6 (PTI) Union Minister for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh on Friday reviewed the operations of the low-temperature thermal desalination (LTTD) plant at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, which provides drinking water to residents by converting seawater into potable water. Such desalination plants are currently operational across eight islands of Lakshadweep, including Kavaratti, Minicoy, Agatti, Amini, Kalpeni, Kadamat, Chetlat, and Kiltan.

These facilities seek to address long-standing freshwater challenges in Lakshadweep, where limited groundwater, salinity intrusion, and dependence on seasonal rainfall have constrained reliable water supply.

In a statement, Singh said, "The experience gained from the Lakshadweep project could inform the use of similar ocean-based technologies in other island and coastal regions facing water stress, as India explores sustainable approaches to ensure long-term water security." The plants are based on LTTD technology, which utilises the temperature difference between warm surface water and cold deep-sea water to evaporate and condense water at low pressure to produce potable water.

An official said, "Under the LTTD system, warm seawater is flash-evaporated under low pressure and the vapour is condensed using cold seawater from the deep ocean, producing potable water without the use of chemical additives or high-pressure membranes. The process also avoids the discharge of concentrated brine, which can affect fragile coral ecosystems." These plants are operated by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

During his visit, Singh also assessed the progress of an Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) project, currently being built in Kavaratti and aims to strengthen freshwater availability and renewable energy use in island territories.

The project will convert seawater into potable water and use it to generate energy, which will power desalination plants across the archipelago.

"The OTEC-based system could eventually reduce the dependence on diesel-powered desalination units, lowering fuel transportation costs and cutting emissions while ensuring an uninterrupted water supply for the islands," the official said.