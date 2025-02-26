Jitendra Singh reviews research facilities at CSIR-IMTECH, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday inspected microbe repository and other facilities at the CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR-IMTECH) here and also took an update on the ongoing projects in the institute.

Singh, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, during the review highlighted that microbial technology is a crucial pillar of biotechnology, emphasizing its growing significance in shaping the next generation industrial revolution.

He also connected virtually with CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, and inaugurated several new facilities and participated in critical scientific discussions.

He virtually joined the European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO) workshop on High Elevation Plant Adaptation in a Changing Climate (HEPACC) and the Industry, Farmer and Academia (IFA) meet, emphasizing that such initiatives reflect the central government's commitment to scientific advancement, economic empowerment, and sustainable agriculture.

Singh during his visit to CSIR-IMTECH here, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the groundbreaking New BioE3 Policy, which places a renewed focus on biomanufacturing and bio foundries, said an official statement.

The minister underscored India's rapid progress in the biotech sector.

"India’s bioeconomy has witnessed an extraordinary surge from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024, with projections to reach $300 billion by 2030," he said.

The minister also recalled the recent launch of India’s first indigenous antibiotic, Nafithromycin, developed to combat resistant infections.

He noted that the number of biotech startups in India has grown exponentially from just 50 in 2014 to nearly 9,000 today, solidifying India's position as a global hub for biotech innovation.

Singh informed that India now ranks third in the Asia-Pacific region and 12th globally in bio-manufacturing, underscoring the increasing importance of CSIR-IMTECH here in driving pioneering research in microbial genetics, infectious diseases, fermentation technology, environmental microbiology and bioinformatics.

CSIR-IMTECH, a premier research institute in microbial biotechnology, hosts a repository of over 14,000 microbial strains through its Microbial Type Culture Collection and Gene Bank (MTCC).

This national repository not only provides authenticated cultures to researchers and industries but also supports key regulatory authorities, including IPC, BIS, and NBA, in microbe-related concerns.

The institute is at the forefront of harnessing microbial resources for scientific and industrial applications, addressing unmet needs in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and environmental sciences, the official statement said.

Meanwhile, according to a separate statement issued by CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, Singh lauded the institute towards boosting the bio-economy of the Himalayan region through scientific interventions and nurturing young minds.

Singh mentioned that he was happy to note the start-ups and incubates being supported by CSIR-IHBT, as well as the success of the floriculture and aroma mission and the Poshan Maitree Abhiyan.

According to the official statement, he also virtually inaugurated a new Tulip Garden at Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, commending the CSIR-IHBT Palampur team for their scientific interventions that have enabled wider tulip cultivation even in other seasons, a model that can be replicated in other regions.

Additionally, he launched products developed by agri-startups that have been supported by the institute, fostering innovation in the agricultural sector.

Singh lauded CSIR-IHBT for leading multiple national missions, including: CSIR Floriculture Mission – Expanded floriculture to 1,000 hectares, benefiting 3,800 farmers across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh, generating an income of Rs 80 crore.

The minister also inaugurated state-of-the-art facilities, including Autonomous Green House, Heeng Seed Production Centre, Heeng QPM Facility, Ornamental Bulb Processing Facility and Phyto-Analytical Facility.

Singh emphasized that by integrating scientific research, industry collaboration, and government policies, the rich biodiversity of Himalayan states can be harnessed for economic prosperity, benefiting farmers and advancing India’s scientific ecosystem. PTI SUN AS AS