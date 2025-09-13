Jitendra Singh visits flood-hit border villages, distributes relief material in J&K;

Jammu, Sep 12 (PTI) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday visited the flood-affected villages along the International Border in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and distributed relief material. He also assured them of full government support for rehabilitation.

Singh visited the Paharpur village in Kathua, and border outposts at Ramgarh, Tanwar, and Kamore in Kathua and Samba. He interacted with flood victims, assessed crop and property damage, and directed the district administration to expedite damage assessments for early compensation, a spokesperson said.

Highlighting government efforts, Singh said nano-technology-based mechanism worth Rs 50 lakh have been deployed to aid border residents. He also handed over mobile and domestic water-purifying units to ensure safe drinking water and prevent water-borne diseases in the affected areas.

Singh introduced a nano-technology water filter plant for the flood-affected areas. The latest water filter technology, developed by CSIR IIM Jammu, uses nano-technology, he said.

Singh stated that the technology will be introduced and set up in flood-affected villages to provide safe water to villagers.

“Here, water has filled the area, and the farming fields are submerged... we need to assess the damage. Fortunately, no one was physically harmed. Now, we must prevent any disease or epidemic spread afterwards,” he said.

Highlighting relief measures, he added, “In the last 5-6 days, DC sir and I researched arrangements, exploring institutes in Maharashtra. I believe this is the first time water filter plants are used here. Based on modern nanotechnology, DC sir has provided a water filter plant. It is a Rs 50 lakh modern machine that purifies 3,000 litres of water, enough for a village.” During the visit, Singh also praised the role of BSF personnel, stating they reached victims even before the local administration and played a critical role in rescue and relief operations. PTI AB MNK MNK