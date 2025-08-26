Jitu Patwari's remarks reflect Cong's 'anti-women' mindset: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The BJP said on Tuesday that the remark of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari that women in the state consume more liquor than others has exposed the opposition's "anti-women" mindset.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters, "It is not only an insult to women of Madhya Pradesh but is also an example of the petty and ugly mindset of the Congress." He asked the opposition party to tender an apology.

At a press conference in the state, Patwari earlier said that Madhya Pradesh has the distinction of its women consuming "maximum liquor" as he hit out at the state's ruling BJP, blaming it for the rise in consumption of drugs and intoxicants.

Trivedi cited a media report to claim that it is rural Telangana, where the Congress is in power, which has emerged as the biggest consumer of liquor.

However, the Congress is still so high on its victory in 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls that it is unable to see the truth, he said.

He alleged that the Congress has a history of "anti-women" comments and cited the charges of its then leaders like Radhika Khera and Priyanka Chaturvedi, both of whom have since left the party.

Its leaders like Digvijay Singh, Shanti Dhariwal and Sriprakash Jaiswal have made derogatory remarks aimed at women, he alleged.

Trivedi said Congress leaders mocked and disdained the depiction of some of the biggest acts of crimes against women in movies like "The Kashmir Files" and "The Kerala Story".

Madhya Pradesh, he added, has many women welfare initiatives, including reservation for them in jobs and local bodies and "Ladli Laxmi Yojna".

The central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a number of measures for women, he said, citing the reservation for women in Lok Sabha and assemblies and the decision to name the military action against Pakistan "Operation Sindoor". PTI KR RT