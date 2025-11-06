JJD will emerge as serious political force after Bihar polls: Tej Pratap

Mahua, Nov 6 (PTI) Exuding confidence that he will win the Mahua seat where polling was underway on Thursday, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) founder Tej Pratap Yadav said his party would emerge as a "serious political force" after the Bihar elections.

Yadav's party is fighting elections on 44 seats.

"I am confident the people of Mahua will bless me again. Why won't they? I have worked for them, and they know it," he told PTI-Video.

Asked about a section of BJP leaders praising him, Yadav said good work must be lauded and the tendency to indulge in "negative rhetoric" must be criticised.

"If someone does good work, they should be congratulated. If they do bad work, they should be questioned. We believe in doing good work, and people will appreciate us," he said.

On reports that he recently met his mother, the former CM Rabri Devi, he said he has not met either of his parents since leaving home.

Yadav skirted questions on whether he would align with the BJP or the opposition coalition, led by his estranged brother Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. PTI PNT SOM