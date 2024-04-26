JJP appoints national secretary Brij Sharma as Haryana unit chief

Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Friday appointed its national general secretary Brij Sharma as the new Haryana unit chief.

Earlier this month, JJP's Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh had quit the party.

According to a party statement, Sharma is a resident of Karnal.

Headed by former MP Ajay Singh Chautala, the five-and-a-half-year-old JJP parted ways with its ally BJP last month and announced that it would field candidates for the May 25 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana. It has already announced candidates for some of the seats.