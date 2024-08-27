JJP, Azad Samaj Party announce alliance for Haryana polls

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

While the JJP will contest 70 of the 90 seats, the Azad Samaj Party will contest 20 seats, the two leaders said at a press conference here.

Chautala said the alliance will focus on issues of farmers and labourers and will work towards strengthening Haryana.

"We will win all 90 seats," Chautala said.

JJP was in an alliance with the BJP in Haryana for over four years from October 2019 till March 2024, when the BJP snapped ties with the party.

In a post on X, Chautala said, "The coming together of farmers and labourers will prove to be a strong step towards building a better future for Haryana".

Speaking in the same vein, Chandra Shekhar asserted that they want to raise the issues of farmers, labourers, women and youth.

"In the days to come, more people will join us to take up the cause of farmers and labourers in Harayana," the Nagina MP said.

The Jannayak Janta Party came into existence after a split in the parent outfit Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in December 2018.

It had won 10 assembly seats in the last Haryana assembly polls. However, around six of the MLAs have quit the party in recent days.

The 90-member Haryana assembly will go to polls in a single phase on October 1. The notification for the assembly elections will be issued on September 5, 2024. PTI AO RT RT