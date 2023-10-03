JJP contemplates suits against those making baseless allegations against party: Digvijay Chautala

Chandigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) A day after senior BJP leader Birender Singh accused ally Jannayak Janta Party of corruption, JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala Tuesday said the party is contemplating filing defamation suits against him and other leaders who make allegations without proof.

Advertisment

"Our silence should not be treated as our weakness," Chautala, brother of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, told reporters here, responding to Singh's allegations made at a rally in Jind.

The JJP general secretary said that apart from Birender Singh, leaders from the Congress and the INLD have from time to time made "baseless allegations" on issues such as paddy scam, liquor scam, registry scam and other charges.

"We kept quiet thinking anyone making allegations will come out with concrete evidence. But now limits have been crossed. In next one week, if any of these leaders do not back their allegations with proof and evidence, then we in the party will tell Dushyant and Ajay Singh Chautala to move court against such people and file defamation suits," he said.

Advertisment

By making such allegations, the JJP's opponents only try to mislead people, he said. "It is our open challenge that they should put evidence in public domain." On Birender Singh threatening to quit the BJP if it does not sever ties with the JJP, Digvijay Chautala said this is a matter which pertains to the BJP and they have to decide about it.

However, Birender Singh had said his Jind rally was a non-political event, "but the single agenda was to target Dushyant", Chautala said.

"Every political opponent in Haryana wants to target Dushyant. This means they all are scared of his popularity," he said.

Advertisment

"In the country, various opponents (INDIA bloc) are joining hands to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in Haryana they are coming together against Dushyant. The people of the country are with Modi and in Haryana they are with Dushyant," he said.

About the fate of BJP-JJP alliance, he said these decisions have to be taken by senior leadership of both the parties.

But the JJP is preparing to fight all Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha seats, he said.

Advertisment

However, replying to another question, he said, "We will strengthen the NDA. There is no alternative to Prime Minister Modi and making him prime minister for the third time will be strengthening the country. In Haryana, lakhs of Haryanvis want to see Dushyant as chief minister." He said Dushyant Chautala's popularity has further increased in the Uchana Assembly constituency and his opponents including the Congress, INLD, Independents have "a single aim that Dushyant should be weakened".

"But people are wise and the designs of opponents will not succeed".

Regarding Rajasthan assembly elections, Digvijay Chautala said the JJP is preparing to contest the polls on some seats. Being a part of the NDA, the JJP will try to contest the elections in alliance, he said.

He also demanded the Haryana government hold students' union polls immediately. PTI SUN TIR TIR