JJP Haryana MLA Sihag announces support to BJP's Ranjit Chautala, says national interest above party

Chandigarh, May 3 (PTI) JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag on Friday announced his support for Ranjit Singh Chautala, the BJP candidate from the Hisar seat in Haryana in the Lok Sabha elections, saying national interest is above party.

Advertisment

Sihag also said he has been impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of taking the country on a path of development.

Extending his support to Ranjit Singh Chautala, Sihag -- the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA from Barwala in Hisar district, said it was a "collective decision" taken with his supporters.

"It was not my decision alone. All present in the gathering decided that national interest is above all and party comes later," Sihag later told PTI over phone.

Advertisment

"Therefore, me and my supporters have decided to extend support to Chaudhary Ranjit Singh (Chautala)," he said.

Asked about defying his party, which has fielded Naina Chautala from the seat, Sihag said, "As I said, the decision has been made keeping the country's interest in mind … party comes later." He added that he and his supporters will campaign for Ranjit Singh Chautala.

Speaking on Modi's "vision", Sihag said, "The country is making rapid progress under Modi ji's leadership. Today, our country is looked at with great respect by other nations. This was not the scenario 10 years ago." Sihag's decision to support the BJP candidate, however, has not gone down well with the JJP leadership.

Advertisment

Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said strict action will be taken if any JJP member is seen under the symbol of a rival outfit.

"If anyone wishes, he can resign from the assembly and from the party. But this trick that they absolve themselves of responsibilities of their own party to support another party will not work," the JJP senior leader said in Ambala.

"He (Sihag) had won (the assembly polls) on a JJP symbol. If anyone indulges in such activities, then legal action permitted under election rules will be initiated," Dushyant Chautala added.

Advertisment

Sihag had last month written to the JJP leadership and sought relief from all party posts, citing personal reasons.

The JJP has faced several setbacks since its alliance with the saffron party in Haryana came to an end, with many leaders joining the BJP and the Congress.

The JJP's Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh quit last month and joined the Congress.

The BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana came to an end in March after the saffron party replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister with Nayab Singh Saini.

Polling for Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 25. PTI SUN SZM