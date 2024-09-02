JJP holds meet in Sirsa ahead of Haryana Assembly polls

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) A joint meeting of the Political Affairs Committee and the Advisory Committee of the Jannayak Janta Party was held in Sirsa on Monday to firm up the party manifesto and discuss the names of the candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls.

According to a party statement, JJP's senior leaders, including former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, discussed important points of the party manifesto.

The names of the potential candidates for the elections were also discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, Chautala discussed in detail various points of the manifesto being prepared by the JJP.

The JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) recently announced their alliance for the Haryana Assembly polls. The JJP will contest 70 of the 90 Assembly seats, while the Azad Samaj Party will contest 20 seats.

During the meeting, a consensus was reached on some parts of the manifesto, including implementing the loan waiver for farmers if alliance come to power.

An agreement was reached on waiving the loans taken by farmers from cooperative banks.

If a JJP-led government is formed in the state, a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre will be given to farmers in case of crop damage and the 'Jannayak Fasal Suraksha Yojana' will be launched, it said.

Under this, the premium for the 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana' will be borne by the state government, said the party statement.

The former deputy CM said 50 per cent seats will be reserved for women in the recruitment of teachers in schools, colleges and universities.

He said that so far the names of the potential candidates have been discussed by holding meetings with the party district presidents, constituency heads and other office bearers of 17 districts and in the remaining five districts, consensus will be reached by discussing with alliance partner ASP.

He said that when the final decision is taken, the names will be announced under the joint banner of both the parties.

After this meeting, Dushyant also held a meeting of the executive and office bearers of Fatehabad and Sirsa districts and discussed the potential candidates.

Later, he said that he will file his nomination papers from the Uchana Assembly constituency on September 5, the very first day of filing of nominations.

On the issue of a number of JJP rebel MLAs joining the BJP in recent days, Chautala said the BJP is contesting the elections by "borrowing" candidates from other parties.