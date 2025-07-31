JJP leader Digvijay Chautala gets threatening video clip on phone; case lodged

Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala has received a video clip on his mobile phone that showed an unknown person firing a gunshot at a statue of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The clip was sent from a foreign number Tuesday evening, a party source said.

It conveyed the threat that after Moosewala's killing, his sympathisers would be next.

A case has been filed in Dabwali of Sirsa.

Digvijay Chautala had last year installed a statue of Sidhu Moosewala in Dabwali.

"We have launched investigations... It is not clear which statue is being shown in the video clip. Investigations are on," Dabwali (City) Police Station SHO Anil Kumar Thursday told PTI over the phone.

Around a fortnight ago, Indian National Lok Dal chief Abhay Singh Chautala, who is Digvijay's uncle, had received a death threat in the form of a voice message sent to his son Karan.

"Stay out of the way," or face the consequences, it said.

A case was lodged by the Chandigarh police in the matter following a complaint.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 in 2022. PTI SUN VN VN