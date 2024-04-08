JJP leader Kamlesh Saini quits party

Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) In a setback to the party ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Jannayak Janta Party's general secretary Kamlesh Saini on Monday quit the party while speculation was rife that the JJP's state unit chief Nishan Singh has also decided to leave the outfit.

In her resignation letter to the JJP's national president Ajay Singh Chautala, Saini said, "I am resigning from the primary membership of the JJP and from all the posts I hold".

Saini said she has taken the decision keeping in view the sentiments and feedback from her supporters.

Asked about her next course of action and whether she will join any other political outfit, Saini, who is also Chairperson, Municipal Council, Narnaul, said, "This decision too will be taken after consulting my supporters and the people".

The development came amid speculation that JJP's Haryana unit chief may also quit the party.

Singh is learnt to have expressed his desire to the party leadership.

He had been associated with Indian National Lok Dal earlier and after the party's vertical split he became part of the JJP, which came into existence in December 2018.

Polling for ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of general elections on May 25.

The JJP's top leadership had recently said that it will field its candidates in these polls. The JJP was earlier an alliance partner of the BJP in Haryana.

The BJP last month replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's chief minister following which the JJP made it clear that it would not be part of the new government formation. PTI SUN VSD DV DV