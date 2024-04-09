JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag seeks relief from party posts, writes to party leadership

Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) Haryana MLA Jogi Ram Sihag has written to the JJP leadership and sought relief from all party posts, citing personal reasons.

"Due to personal reasons, I request that I may be relieved from all party posts and responsibilities," Sihag, the Barwala MLA, said in a letter dated April 7 to Nishan Singh, who on Monday quit as the Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Haryana unit chief.

Nishan Singh and Kamlesh Saini, the party's general secretary, quit the JJP on Monday.

The developments come as the five-and-a-half-year-old party, which recently quit the BJP-led alliance, gears up to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

When contacted, Sihag said he is not leaving the JJP and only sought relief from the posts.

The JJP leadership had recently announced that it would field its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP last month replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana chief minister. Following the development, the JJP made it clear that it would not be part of the Saini-led government. PTI SUN SZM