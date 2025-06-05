JJP to launch over month-long membership drive across Haryana on Jun 15

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Thursday announced a major membership drive across Haryana with an aim to enrol 5,000 members in each assembly constituency.

The drive will be conducted from June 15 to July 31 and is part of the JJP's broader strategy to strengthen its organisational structure at the grassroots level.

The announcement was made by JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala during a meeting held at the party office in Rohtak. The meeting was attended by district in-charges, district presidents, newly appointed state heads of various cells and constituency-level party officials.

Ajay Chautala said the JJP has already laid the groundwork to build a strong and effective organisation in preparation for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

He emphasised that party officials will actively engage with the public, not only to expand the party's reach but also to raise and address pressing issues faced by common people.

On the recent water crisis in some parts of Haryana, Ajay Chautala said JJP leaders met the governors of Haryana and Punjab to highlight the issue and succeeded in getting swift action, "while other political parties merely resorted to symbolic gestures".

According to a party statement, Ajay Chautala announced that the JJP has begun including the image of his father and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in its posters as a mark of respect.

Despite some people making baseless remarks about this gesture, the party remains committed to honouring its roots, he said.

Ajay Chautala floated the JJP in December 2018 following a vertical split in the Indian National Lok Dal, a party founded by his grandfather and former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, after a family feud.

Ajay Chautala said the JJP will now also display the image of social reformer Jyotiba Phule in its campaign materials to express solidarity and respect for the backward classes.

JJP leader and former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala also addressed the meeting and laid out the next steps in the party's organisational activities.

He announced that the JJP will hold weekly meetings in every district and detailed records of these meetings will be maintained at its Rohtak office.

Dushyant Chautala said office secretaries will soon be appointed in all districts to ensure smoother coordination.

On the membership drive, he instructed all party functionaries to focus on expanding the base at the booth level and give special attention to enrolling active workers and women members.

Dushyant Chautala pointed out that many leaders who had previously left the JJP are now returning, reaffirming their faith in the party.

During the meeting, the JJP also expressed "concern over the state government's failure to carry out timely recruitments", which it alleged has caused frustration among the youth.

The party also criticised the "minimal increase" in minimum support price and "delays in payments to farmers, as well as the worsening law and order situation in the state". PTI SUN DIV DIV