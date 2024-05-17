JJP writes to Speaker seeking disqualification of 2 party MLAs under anti-defection law

Chandigarh, May 17 (PTI) Opposition JJP has moved a petition before the Haryana Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of two party MLAs -- Ramniwas Surjakhera and Jogi Ram Sihag -- under the anti-defection law for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Randhir Singh, JJP office secretary, said on Friday that Surjakhera and Sihag both have campaigned for the BJP and sought votes for the ruling party candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Surjakhera campaigned in Narwana while Sihag campaigned in Hisar for the BJP despite the JJP having fielded its candidates on all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, he said.

"As JJP candidates are standing in the Lok Sabha polls, the two MLAs should have campaigned for them, but they are seeking votes for the BJP. We served legal notices to them twice but we received no reply from them," he said.

Singh said that now they have moved a petition before the Speaker seeking disqualification of the two JJP MLAs under the anti-defection law. He said they have also submitted various evidences regarding these 'anti-party activities' of the two legislators, which include newspaper cuttings, videos and other evidences.

As per the process, the Speaker will also give them notice and seek their reply, he said.

Sihag had recently announced his support to Ranjit Singh Chautala, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Hisar, saying national interest was above the party. Sihag also said he was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of taking the country on the path of development.

Surjakhera has also been seen with the BJP leaders during the ongoing polls.

Many JJP MLAs have indicated support to the ruling party after the JJP's alliance with the BJP ended two months ago.

Voting for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. PTI SUN MNK MNK