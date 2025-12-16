JK: 2 houses worth Rs 1 crore linked to drug peddler attached in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Two houses worth Rs 1 crore linked to an alleged drug peddler in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir were on Tuesday attached by authorities here, officials said.

Qamarwari Police Post under Parimpora police jurisdiction served notices for freezing of a double-storey and a single-storey residential house linked to the accused, Suhail Ahmad Mir, booked in a case under the NDPS Act, a police spokesperson said.

The approximate value of the attached properties is above Rs 1 crore, he said.

During the course of investigation, it was found that the father and grandfather of the accused had raised the twin properties over the past three to four years.

"Examination of revenue records, property extracts, field verification reports, valuation inputs, and statements of concerned persons revealed that a double-storey residential house belonging to the accused's father, and a single-storey residential house constructed on land belonged to the accused's grandfather, but were purchased and developed by the accused and his family.

"They were acquired and constructed during the last three to four years, a period that coincides with the accused's involvement in illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances," the spokesperson said.

The investigation also established that the known and lawful income of the family is grossly insufficient to justify the acquisition and construction of these properties, he said.

"The source of funds was found to be unexplained, disproportionate, and prima facie linked to proceeds of narcotic trafficking," he added. PTI MIJ NB NB