J&K: 3 killed, 24 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J-K's Doda

Jammu, Jul 13 (PTI) Three people died and 24 were injured when a bus skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, officials said.

They said the accident took place near Bhatyas around 10.30 am when the private minibus was on its way to Thathri from Bhalessa.

The officials said a woman was found dead by the rescuers on the spot, while two more – another woman and the driver of the bus – succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Basheera Begum (50), Saleema Begum (55) and driver Mohammad Asif (25).

The condition of eight of the injured was stated to be serious, the officials said, adding they were being treated at the Government Medical College in Doda.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Harvinder Singh who rushed to the scene to supervise the rescue operation, said an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident. PTI TAS IJT