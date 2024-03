J&K: 5 lodge owners booked for not installing CCTV cameras

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) Five lodge owners in Katra were booked for not installing CCTV cameras on their properties despite an official notification, police said on Friday.

Katra, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Reasi) Mohita Sharma said separate FIRs were registered against the lodge owners at Katra Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police conducted a surprise check of commercial properties, including hotels, lodges and shops, in the town and found five lodges without CCTV cameras, prompting the action, she said.

A notification regarding the installation of CCTV cameras was earlier issued by the District Magistrate, Reasi.

Asserting that police are committed to protecting the property of the citizens, the officer appealed to the owners of hotels, lodges and medical shops to make use of technology and install CCTV cameras on their premises for surveillance of criminal elements in the society. PTI TAS RHL