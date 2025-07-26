J&K;: 500 grams of heroin recovered from border village in Samba

Samba/Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) Police on Saturday recovered about 500 grams of heroin from a village along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The recovery was made by the Special Operations Group of local police from Chillyari village in the early hours of the day, they said.

A local villager reported that a yellow packet was dropped by a suspected drone from Pakistan shortly after midnight, the officials said.

A search operation was immediately launched and the packet was seized, leading to the recovery of 500 grams of heroin, they said.