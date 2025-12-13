JK: 8 illegal structures of drug peddlers demolished in Jammu; 1 held in Kathua

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) Eight illegal structures, including houses belonging to alleged drug peddlers, were demolished in a major drive here, while a person was arrested along with 6.64 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, officials said.

In a major action against drug peddlers and land grabbers, the officials said district administration Jammu carried out a demolition drive at village Narwal Bala in Bahu Tehsil on the directions of district magistrate Jammu, Rakesh Minhas, in coordination with Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Joginder Singh.

The district administration demolished eight illegal structures of drug peddlers involved in multiple cases under NDPS Act, the officials said, adding that despite allowing sufficient time, the peddlers did not mend their ways and were actively involved in illegal sale and purchase of narcotics substances.

The district administration once again cautioned that no illegal structures or encroachment will be tolerated, reiterating that strict legal action will be initiated against those involved in NDPS related offences besides other violators.

In a separate incident, the officials said a drug peddler was arrested after 6.64 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession during vehicle checking in Nagri area of Kathua district.

The accused Parvinder Singh, a resident of Kathua, was travelling on a motorcycle which was also seized, the officials said, adding a case under NDPS Act was registered and further investigation is on. PTI TAS NB