J&K; ACB registers disproportionate assets case against former constable

Srinagar, Jul 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday registered a disproportionate assets case against a former constable, who was terminated from service, officials said.

The disproportionate assets case was registered against Firdous Ahmad, a terminated Selection Grade constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, after a discreet verification revealed that the accused had amassed wealth way beyond the known sources of his income, they said.

"The verification conducted revealed that the accused has accumulated significant assets, including two-storied residential house constructed by him on ancestral land at Hugam in Anantnag, palatial house upon land measuring 01 kanal 10 marlas situated at Estate Machbhawan Mattan, Hotel Grand Lords (one third share) situated at Movora in Pahalgam and a double-storey house at Tawi Vihar in Jammu," the officials said.

During the course of the investigation, search warrants were obtained from the Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court, Anantnag, for conducting searches at the places belonging to the accused, they said.

"It surfaced while conducting searches that the accused had also been allotted a Police Quarter at Police Housing Colony Bemina. Therefore, search was conducted at the said place also on the authorisation of the SSP, ACB, Anantnag," the officials said.

The searches at the premises belonging to the accused were going on till last reports, they said.