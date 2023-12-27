J&K admin approves construction of nallahs for abatement of pollution in Tawi river

Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration approved Rs 26.87 crore on Wednesday for the construction of "nallahs" from Peerkho to Dounthly here for abatement of pollution in the Tawi river, an official spokesperson said.

Advertisment

The approval for the project on the right bank of the river, to be funded under the Capex Budget, was given by the administrative council that met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he added.

The spokesperson said the project was prepared in compliance with the instructions given by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for abatement of pollution in the river by diverting the untreated waste water falling into it from storm-water drains and treating the same before discharging into the river.

"This will ensure a proper drainage and sewerage network for the area and directly benefit the households or local inhabitants, besides ensuring compliance with the directions of the NGT and CPCB regarding abatement of pollution in the Tawi river," the spokesperson said. PTI TAS RC