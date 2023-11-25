J&K admin sanctions Rs 32 cr for restoration of Doodh Ganga, Mamath Kull streams after NGT rap

Srinagar, Nov 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned Rs 32 crore for the restoration of the Doodh Ganga and Mamath Kull streams in the valley after the NGT directed it to pay compensation for discharging untreated sewage into the water bodies.

In October last year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said there were "serious lapses" on the part of the administration in waste management as well as in failing to control illegal mining and asked it to pay a compensation of Rs 35 crore.

"There are serious lapses on the part of the administration in waste management and in failing to control illegal mining which has resulted in huge damage to the environment and public health," the NGT had said in an order while hearing an application moved by activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat.

The tribunal said the amount be used for the restoration of the environment, which will include preventing the discharge of sewage in an unscientific manner in drains or otherwise and improving the water quality of the drain.

While filing its response in the tribunal on Thursday, the Counsel appearing for the State submitted that the action plan in terms of the directions of the tribunal has been approved.

He provided the details of the sanctioned amount of Rs 32 crore which included a Sewerage Treatment Plant for daily dry weather flow discharging into Doodh Ganga Nallah at an amount of Rs 28.93 crore.

The counsel also told the tribunal that Rs 3.07 crore has been sanctioned for the beautification and restoration of the aesthetic view of the Mamath Kull and Doodh Ganga in Budgam district.

The tribunal has directed the counsel for the state to disclose if the aforesaid sanctioned amount has been released by filing of the fresh report, on the next date of hearing -- February 7, 2024.

"He is directed to place on record the copy of the action plan as well as the details relating to the release of the amount for the specified purpose. Let the fresh report disclosing the current status be filed at least one week before the next date of hearing," the NGT said. PTI SSB RHL