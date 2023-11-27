J&K administration approves transfer of land for setting up NDRF's battalion headquarters

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration accorded its approval on Monday for the transfer of land for various purposes, including setting up a battalion headquarters of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

The approval for the transfer of land was given by the administrative council, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he added.

In order to bolster disaster preparedness, the administrative council approved the transfer of land measuring 568 kanals in Samba district in favour of the NDRF for setting up the battalion headquarters, the spokesperson said.

He said given Jammu and Kashmir's susceptibility to various disaster risks, the NDRF's presence becomes crucial, aligning with both public and national interests.

Currently, the 13th Battalion of the NDRF designated for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh operates from Punjab's Ladhowal, with temporary arrangements in place.

Land was also transferred for the establishment of industrial estates in Kupwara's Redbug, a munsif court in Anantnag's Qazigund, a police post in Budgam's Moochwa, a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Shopian's Zainpora and the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) north zone unit in Jammu, the spokesperson said.

He added that the administrative council approved the transfer of land measuring 85 kanals in favour of the industries and commerce department for the establishment of the industrial estate at Redbug.

The industrial estate shall be developed at a project cost of Rs 6.68 crore and is expected to generate direct employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labourers, besides providing indirect employment avenues to local vendors and youngsters, the spokesperson said.

Approval was also granted for the transfer of land measuring 20 kanals at Wanpoh Qazigund in Anantnag for the establishment of a munsif court complex. The new munsif court complex shall ensure better facilities for judicial officers, litigants, lawyers as well as the public.

The spokesperson said approval was granted for the transfer of land measuring 90 kanals and 10 marlas at Zainapora, Shopian in favour of the school education department for the establishment of the JNV.

Besides, approval was also given for the transfer of land measuring 41 kanals and four marlas at Jagti, Nagrota, Jammu in favour of the ICMR, NIV, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Pune for the establishment of the ICMR-NIV north zone unit, the spokesperson said.

He said the establishment of the NIV unit in Jammu shall play a pivotal role in addressing viral disease outbreaks by employing epidemiological and diagnostic tools.

Besides, it shall also provide referral diagnostic services to individuals, communities, medical colleges and research institutions, he added. PTI TAS RC