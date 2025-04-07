J&K: Amit Shah hands over job offer letters to kin of 10 martyred policemen, engineer

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met the families of 10 police personnel and an engineer who lost their lives in various terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir over the past year and handed over job appointment letters to the next of kin, officials said.

The minister, who is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory, met the families at Raj Bhavan here, they said.

Among the families who met the Union minister included the next of kin of four policemen who recently sacrificed their lives in a fierce gunfight with Pakistani terrorists in Kathua district.

A massive search operation has been underway in the forest area of the district since March 23 when police and other security forces intercepted a group of five terrorists who had infiltrated from across the International Border in the Hiranagar sector.

Four policemen, head constable Jagbir Singh and selection grade constables Jaswant Singh, Balvinder Singh and Tariq Hussain, and two terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight in the district on March 27.

The wives of the slain policemen hailing from Kathua, Jammu and Reasi districts, along with relatives of six other police martyrs, were present at the event, the officials said.

Ruchi Abrol, wife of engineer Shashi Bushan Abrol of the Talab Tillo area of Jammu, also met Shah. Abrol was among seven workers of a construction company killed in a terror attack at Gagangir in Ganderbal district in October last year.