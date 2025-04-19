J&K: Anti-Corruption Bureau books govt officers for 'professional misconduct'; 3 held

Srinagar, Apr 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday said it has filed two separate cases for alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of official position, irregularities and professional misconduct of government officers, three of whom have been taken into custody for questioning.

Addressing a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), ACB, Javaid Hassan Bhat, said the anti-graft body has initiated legal action following a verification prompted by a complaint that alleged illegal construction activities carried out by one Iftikhar Sadiq, a resident of Gagribal.

Sadiq is accused of constructing multi-storey hostel buildings on approximately 12 kanals of custodian land in Srinagar's Gagribal locality.

The verification revealed a criminal conspiracy involving officials from the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), Town Planning Organisation and custodian department, the ACB said.

The anti-graft body said it was found that Sadiq had received permission to construct five hostel structures in violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Building By-Laws of 2011.

Despite an initial permission (no-objection certificates) for only three structures, subsequent permissions were issued for two more in gross violation of the regulations, the SSP said, adding that the construction deviated significantly from the approved plans, resulting in the structures resembling resorts rather than hostels.

He said the case highlights "abuse of official positions" by several officials, including those from the LAWDA, which is now known as the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), and the Custodian Evacuee Property department, who allegedly colluded with Sadiq for personal financial gains.

Based on these findings, an FIR has been registered at the ACB Srinagar police station and further investigation taken up, the officer said.

In another case, Bhat said the ACB has registered an FIR following a joint surprise check conducted to inquire into the allegations of irregularities and professional misconduct committed during the dredging of the Hokersar wetland at Narbal.

The inquiry has uncovered "serious lapses" on the part of public officials and a private contractor company -- Reach Dredging Limited -- he said.

The findings reveal that tenders were invited on July 7, 2018 for the work and construction of a channel across the Hokersar wetland, the SSP said.

The work was allotted in favour of Reach Dredging Limited for more than Rs 20.55 crore by the chief engineer of the irrigation and flood control department, with a provision that no material shall be dumped within the periphery of the wetland, he said.

Despite major works being executed on the basis of altered parameters through a letter of intent (LoI), the work was awarded based on the original advertised quantities and costs, with no clarity on dumping sites or the disposal of excavated material, the ACB said.

The findings of the inquiry also revealed that significant variations in transportation leads (ranging from 8 km to 18 km) were clubbed together, allowing undue payments for the transportation of excavated material, most of which was allegedly not disposed of according to the NIT, the SSP added.

The manipulation of the specifications of work and quantities resulted in a financial loss of approximately Rs 2.29 crore to the state exchequer, excluding royalty and minor mineral costs, and further damage to the ecology of the wetland, he said.

The officer said public servants Siraj-Ud-Din Shah and Ghulam Ahmad Beigh, the then executive engineers of the Flood Spill Channel division of Narbal, and Irfan Ahmad Reshi, the then AEE of the division, among others, colluded with the contractor company, thereby causing a huge loss to the state exchequer and defeating the purpose for which the dredging was initiated.

Based on these findings, the FIR was registered under the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

The three officers have been taken into custody for questioning, the SSP said.