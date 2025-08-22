J&K;: Army commander reviews operational readiness along LoC in Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, visited forward areas along Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday and called for defensive and surveillance measures to safeguard territorial integrity.

"GOC White Knight Corps along with GOC Ace of Spades division visited forward areas of Naushera sector to assess the prevailing security situation and review the operational readiness of troops deployed along the Line of Control," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

During the visit, the GOC stressed the need for maintaining robust defensive and surveillance measures along the LoC to ensure mission effectiveness in safeguarding territorial integrity. PTI AB RC