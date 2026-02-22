J&K: Army officer dies after falling unconscious while on duty

Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) An Army officer died here on Sunday after falling unconscious while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

The Army captain fell unconscious while on duty in Naugam sector in the Handwara area of the north Kashmir district, they said.

The officials said the officer was airlifted to the Army's 92 base hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment here, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The cause of death is believed to be cardiac arrest, they added.

The body has been shifted to the Police Control Room hospital here and proceedings under section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been started to ascertain the cause of death, the officials said. PTI SSB RC