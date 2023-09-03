J&K: Army organises medical camp for locals in Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI) In an effort to enhance healthcare accessibility and promote a disease-free life among the residents of backward areas, the Baramulla Rashtriya Rifles Battalion organised a medical camp, officials said on Sunday.

The initiative was carried out under the patronage of the esteemed Himalayan Brigade, symbolising the civil-military collaboration aimed at Kashmir's progress, they added.

The officials said medical professionals, specialising in orthopaedics, ophthalmology, family medicine, general medicine and female gynaecology, from the Borderless World Foundation came together to provide healthcare services to the local population during the event.

"The primary objective of the medical camp was two-fold -- firstly to reach out to the local community and address their medical needs -- and secondly to foster a sense of trust and unity between the army and the local populace," the officials said.

Medical assistance was provided to 630 individuals, including 272 male patients, 235 female patients and 123 children, from the underprivileged sections of the society during the medical camp. PTI MIJ AS RHL RHL