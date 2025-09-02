J&K;: Army starts work on Bailey bridge to restore traffic on NH-244

Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) Braving incessant rains, the Army on Tuesday started the construction of a Bailey bridge along National Highway-244, over the Jangalwar stream, to provide connectivity to Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the second such bridge being constructed by the Army in the wake of last week's record rainfall that has left behind a trail of death and destruction in the region.

"Devastating floods in the Jammu region have submerged vast areas, sweeping away homes, bridges and fields. NH-244, the lifeline to Doda and Kishtwar, was washed away near Thatri, crippling mobility and cutting off villages," the Jammu-based White Knight Corps unit of the Army said in a post on X.

It said the engineer troops of the Army are currently carrying out mobilisation of bridging stores and building a Bailey bridge over Doda's Jangalwar Nallah, aiming to restore partial connectivity at the earliest.

"Despite challenges of weather and terrain, the bridge construction has commenced in full swing with engineers in close coordination with civil administration. Area protection by troops of White Knight Corps and traffic control by J&K Police are ensuring smooth progress of restoration efforts," the Army said.

In a 12-hour operation on August 29, Army engineers erected a 110-foot Bailey bridge, connecting the flood-hit Tawi bridge, to restore vehicular traffic on the vital link in Jammu city.

The Ramban district administration has also roped in the Army to erect a temporary Bailey bridge at Batti. A bridge at Batti was recently washed away by flash floods in the Chenab, affecting connectivity to Gool sub-division, parts of Ramban tehsil and several strategic national projects.

Army engineers visited the site to ensure early restoration of the vital connectivity link to Gool sub-division.

More than 130 people, mostly pilgrims, were killed and over 120 injured, while 33 remained untraced following cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts since August 14.

The record rainfall on August 26-27 also caused flash floods in low-lying areas of Jammu and other plains, causing widespread damage to public and private properties. PTI TAS RC