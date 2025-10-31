J&K Assembly Autumn Session adjourned sine die

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly sine die on Friday.

The House was adjourned at the end of the nine-day session, during which the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats of Jammu and Kashmir were also held.

Barring a couple of noisy incidents, the House proceedings remained largely smooth as the House took up the listed business.

Besides passing five government bills, the Assembly also discussed two private member's resolutions.

There were 41 private member's bills listed during the session, but only eight were discussed. All the private member's bills taken up were either withdrawn following government assurances or defeated by voice vote at the introduction stage.

There was one incident of a walkout when opposition BJP members stomped out of the Assembly after the Speaker rejected the adjournment motion moved by Udhampur MLA Pawan Gupta to discuss the issue of flood victims in the Union territory.

The Speaker thanked the members for their cooperation.

"I thank all members for cooperation in conducting the proceedings," Rather added.