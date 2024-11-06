JK Assembly passes resolution seeking restoration of special status; parties hail, BJP protests

Srinagar/Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the Centre to work out a constitutional mechanism for restoring special status of the erstwhile state. The move was hailed by the valley-based political parties while it prompted protests by the main opposition BJP which demanded its rollback.

The passage of the resolution led to an uproar in the House as the BJP members protested vociferously, resulting in frequent disruptions of the proceedings. Eventually, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House for the day.

The resolution, which also expressed "concern" over the "unilateral removal" of the special status, was passed without any debate as the Speaker put it to voice vote amidst noisy scenes.

With the passage of the resolution, the ruling NC said it has fulfilled one of its promises made in the manifesto while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the "Assembly has done its job".

The members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), People's Conference, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] supported the resolution during the voice vote.

While many political parties here welcomed the move, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said it was a "half-hearted" effort and the resolution could have been written "in a better way".

The Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of JK and Ladakh.

JK Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution which said, "That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal." It said the JK Assembly calls upon the government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of the people of JK for restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees, and to workout constitutional mechanisms for restoring these provisions.

"This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the resolution added.

The BJP members, including the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma, opposed the resolution, saying it was not part of the listed business.

"We reject the resolution. The business given to us was that the discussion is on the LG's address," he said.

The LoP said there is a rat race among parties in JK but they all know nothing is going to happen. The Act has been passed by the biggest temple of democracy in the country (Parliament), he added.

Sharma's comments agitated the treasury benches and noisy scenes were witnessed in the House with most of the NC and BJP members seen on their feet.

The BJP MLAs tore the copies of the resolution and threw the pieces into the well of the House.

Amidst the uproar, the Speaker said, "If the opposition members do not want to speak, I will put it to vote." Rather put the resolution to voice vote and it was passed amidst the din. As soon as the resolution was passed, the BJP members stormed the well of the House.

The Speaker then adjourned the house for 15 minutes.

Even after the House was adjourned, the BJP members continued to shout slogans like "5 August zindabad", "Jai Shri Ram", "Vande mataram", "anti-national agenda nahi chalega", "Pakistani agenda nahin chalega", "anti-Jammu agenda nahi chalega" and "Speaker hai hai".

BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma alleged that the resolution was prepared "in collusion with the Speaker in a guest house".

"The mandate (of assembly polls) was in favour of abrogation of 370 because we (BJP) got 26 per cent votes while the NC got 23 per cent," Sharma said.

He said the Speaker should act independently. "Today he has acted as an NC leader", he said.

"I want to tell the Kashmir-centric parties that their hegemony is over," he said, while promising a strong response.

As soon as House assembled again at 11.05 am, the BJP MLAs raised slogans against the Speaker.

The LoP said, "We have reports that you (Speaker) called a meeting of ministers yesterday and drafted the resolution yourself." However, Rather told the protesting BJP members to take their seats as "enough is enough".

Amidst the din, the Speaker called NC's Javaid Hassan Baig to move motion of thanks for the LG's address.

As the din continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings again for one hour.

When the House met again at 12:20 pm, the ruckus continued, with the BJP members raising slogans such as "go back, go back, Speaker go back", and "take back illegal resolution".

The Speaker repeatedly asked the BJP MLAs to take their seats, saying "this does not behove you".

The NC members also took to their feet and both the sides hurled barbs at each other.

"If you don't have confidence in me, bring a no-confidence motion," the Speaker dared the BJP members and adjourned the House till Thursday.

Welcoming the passage of the resolution, CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami said it was "historic".

People's Conference chairman and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone said what happened on August 5, 2019 "was against the will of the people of JK".

The Congress, which is an alliance partner of the ruling NC, said the resolution reflects the urges and aspirations of the people of JK.

"The Congress party welcomes the resolution passed by the JK Assembly seeking restoration of constitutional and democratic rights of the people of JK, including fully empowered statehood along with all constitutional guarantees," JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra said.

Addressing a press conference here, the LoP said the BJP will not allow the House to function until the resolution was withdrawn.

In Jammu, while the local unit of the BJP staged a protest to denounce the passing of the resolution, the ruling NC workers celebrated it. PTI SSB MIJ KSS KSS