J&K Assembly should be forum for open debates: PDP

Srinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) The People's Democratic Party (PDP) said on Thursday that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly should be a forum for open debates and not a setting where someone dictates "acceptable topics".

"Quite surprising to see a BJP legislator attempting to influence the Speaker of the assembly about what should or shouldn't be permitted in the House. The Speaker's role is to maintain fairness and order, not to cater to any single party's agenda," PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a post on X.

She was referring to reports on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Sunil Sharma's remarks that his party has requested Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather not to allow "anti-national and unconstitutional" resolutions, bills or questions in the House.

"The question arises who determines what qualifies as anti national or unconstitutional. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly should be a forum for open debate, not a setting where anyone dictates a list of acceptable topics," Mufti said.

The speaker chaired an all-party meeting at Jammu on Thursday, ahead of the budget session of the Assembly. PTI SSB RC