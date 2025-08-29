J&K; Bar Association demands statehood, probe into Vaishno Devi landslide deaths

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Friday demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and also sought a magisterial probe into the deaths caused by a landslide en route to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi.

A landslide triggered by a cloudburst struck the route to the shrine at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of the Katra belt, killing 34 pilgrims and injuring 18 others.

"The type of situation in Jammu has only one reason. We want that statehood should be restored back to Jammu and Kashmir," J&K High Court Bar Association president Advocate Nirmal Kotwal said.

"There is a decision of the Supreme Court as well as an undertaking from the Government of India in this regard," he said.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir are worried. Our Bar Association urges the Government of India to restore statehood to J&K soon so that the people here get relief," he added.

Lashing out at the administration for its "total failure" to reach out to the flood-affected people, he said, "We want one-man rule — whether it is the Lieutenant Governor or a National Conference government. There should be responsibility to one power centre so that the administration run by IAS officers is taken care of." Local officers should be given more responsibility as they know the topography here, he said, adding, "We will make a coordination committee to deal with it." The association also called for the current situation in J&K to be declared a natural calamity in view of recent extreme tragedies including flash floods, landslides, and their impact on people and infrastructure.