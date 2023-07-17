J&K BJP chief serves defamation notice on former MLC Surinder Choudhary

Jammu, Jul 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Monday served a defamation notice on former MLC Surinder Choudhary for his remarks against him while quitting the party recently.

Raina sought an unconditional apology from Choudhary within a week for his attempts to damage his reputation among the masses and the party ranks and warned of a defamation suit worth Rs 5 crore against him after the expiry of the deadline.

Choudhary quit the Peoples Democratic Party on March 30 last year and joined the BJP within a week. However, he left the BJP and joined the National Conference on July 7 this year.

Choudhary announced his decision to quit the BJP on his Twitter handle and levelled allegations against Raina.

Raina told PTI, "I have served a legal notice on Choudhary through my lawyer...for levelling baseless allegations against me with the sole aim to defame my reputation within the party and the masses. He should apologize within one week or prepare for legal action." "You may choose any political party that suits your ambition, yet the choice of words in the tweet on July 11 are purely inappropriate, rather defamatory to my clients and the BJP, despite you knowing well that my client was not involved in any of the alleged acts," the legal notice to Choudhary read. PTI TAS SMN