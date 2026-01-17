JK BJP holds meeting in Jammu ahead of national president election

Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Saturday held a meeting here to deliberate on the upcoming voting process for the election of party's national president, a party spokesperson said.

The meeting, attended by national council members and state council members, took place at Trikuta Nagar party headquarters here and was part of the ongoing organisational elections being conducted across the country under the banner of “Sangathan Parv”, the spokesperson said.

The BJP on Friday released the schedule for the election of the party's national president, saying nominations for the post will be filed on January 19, and the name of the new party chief will be announced the next day.

Addressing the gathering, JK BJP president Sat Sharma said the election of the national president is not a symbolic exercise but a well-defined, transparent, and participatory process in which party workers from the grassroots to the national level play an active role.

“The entire organisational election process has been carried out systematically, beginning from the primary membership drive, reflecting the party's commitment to discipline, inclusiveness, and democratic values,” he said. PTI TAS NB