JK BJP holds protest against Cong, says ED chargesheet against Gandhis final nail in party's coffin

Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday held a protest against the Congress and said the ED filing a chargesheet in the National Herald case against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is the final nail in the coffin of the opposition party, whose leaders are "neck-deep in corruption".

The protesters also criticised the Congress for labelling the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action as an act of vendetta.

The ED has filed a chargesheet against Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court here in the National Herald case, accusing them of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore.

The Congress on Tuesday alleged the ED action was "vendetta politics" and that seizing of assets in the case was a "state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law".

Hundreds of BJP activists and leaders, including MLAs Yudhvir Sethi and Arvind Gupta, assembled at the Kachi Chawani Chowk and held a protest march against the Congress.

They raised slogans against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and burnt their effigies.

"This is the final nail in the coffin of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi. The protests by the Congress and allegations of vendetta politics are baseless given their involvement in the misappropriation of public properties allocated to the National Herald newspaper. They will be behind bars," MLA Sethi told reporters here.

He said the ED has taken this step based on ample evidence and the Congress leaders will face imprisonment for corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

Former minister Priya Sethi also criticised the Congress leadership.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should take responsibility for their involvement in the National Herald case and resign from the Congress, she said.

"Instead, they shamelessly use Congress cadres across the country to organise protests and portray themselves as victims. The mother-son duo are trying to deceive the people and conceal their scams by compelling their workers to hold protests," she said.

The Congress on Wednesday held protests outside ED offices across the country over the agency filing the chargesheet against its leaders.

MLA Arvind Gupta said the Congress leaders will face justice.

"While the opposition party may have the right to hold demonstrations, it does not have the right to misappropriate public properties allocated to the National Herald newspaper," he said.